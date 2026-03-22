Detroit Lions Could Lose Taylor Decker to Hated Rival

The Detroit Lions knew parting ways with Taylor Decker wouldn’t be easy.

What they may not have expected is how uncomfortable things could get next.

After spending a decade protecting the blindside in Detroit, Decker is now one of the more intriguing veteran names still floating around free agency. And there’s growing chatter that his next stop could be with the division rival Chicago Bears. If that happens, this story goes from routine roster turnover to something a lot more personal.

From Kevin Knox of Bleacher Report:

“Offensive tackle Taylor Decker asked for and was granted his release from the Lions. However, the 32-year-old wasn’t simply looking for a change of scenery. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, however, Detroit approached Decker about taking a “steep” pay cut before he asked for his release.

Decker may be entering the back end of his career, but he’s still a starting-caliber left tackle and has been for some time. Decker has started 140 games across 10 seasons and was ranked 41st overall among all tackles by Pro Football Focus in 2025.

While there aren’t many teams lacking a left tackle at this point in the offseason, the Chicago Bears would provide Decker with a perfect pairing. Chicago recently picked up Jedrick Wills Jr.—who hasn’t played since 2024 due to a knee injury—but recently released former starter Braxton Jones.

The Bears also employ former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach.”

A Connection That Makes Too Much Sense

The potential link between Decker and Chicago isn’t hard to figure out. The Bears are now led by Ben Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator who helped build Detroit’s offensive identity. He knows exactly what Decker brings, both on the field and inside the locker room.

Chicago also happens to be in a position where stability on the offensive line matters more than ever. There’s uncertainty at left tackle, and plugging in a veteran with experience could be appealing for a new coaching staff trying to establish credibility right away.

Still Has Something Left in the Tank

Decker may not be in his prime anymore, but he still has a little gas left in the tank. Over 10 seasons in Detroit, he started 140 games and became one of the most dependable pieces of the Lions’ offense. Even in 2025, he graded out as a middle-of-the-pack starting tackle, which in today’s NFL still carries real value.

For a team like Chicago, that kind of consistency could be exactly what they’re looking for, especially when paired with a coach who already trusts him.

Why This Would Hit Differently

Lions fans understand roster turnover. It’s part of the league. But seeing a longtime cornerstone land in Chicago would feel different.

It’s not just about losing a player. It’s about watching him line up against Detroit twice a year, potentially protecting a Bears offense led by a coach who knows the Lions inside and out. That combination would add an extra layer of intrigue and frustration every time these teams meet.

Detroit’s Bigger Picture

From the Lions’ perspective, this move was about the future. The front office has made it clear they’re focused on building a roster that can sustain success long-term, even if that means moving on from familiar faces.

Still, replacing a player like Decker isn’t simple. He wasn’t just a starter. He was a tone-setter on an offensive line that became one of the team’s biggest strengths.

Bottom Line

Taylor Decker’s time in Detroit is over, but his impact on the NFC North might not be.

If he ends up in Chicago, it won’t just be another free-agent signing. It will be one of those moves that fans circle on the calendar the moment the schedule comes out.