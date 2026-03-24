Brad Holmes Opens Up on Taylor Decker’s Exit — And Leaves Door Cracked

The Detroit Lions made one of their most surprising moves of the offseason when they parted ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker.

Now, general manager Brad Holmes is finally shedding light on how it all unfolded, and whether a reunion could still be on the table.

Speaking on the Lions Collective podcast, Holmes offered a candid look at the situation, and his comments reveal something important: this wasn’t as shocking internally as it may have seemed from the outside.

Holmes: “There really were no surprises”

Holmes made it clear that Decker’s departure didn’t come out of nowhere inside the building.

“I wouldn’t say it was disappointment or really surprise either way,” Holmes explained.

Instead, he emphasized that the situation was rooted in ongoing communication between both sides.

“A lot of those situations start with communication, what you’ve communicated with the player, what you’ve communicated with the player’s agent. It starts there.”

Holmes acknowledged that while the timing of Decker’s public move may have caught some off guard, the decision itself did not.

“There really were no surprises. You don’t know when a player is going to put something out, so if you want to say there was a surprise, maybe that was a surprise. But in terms of the decisions he made, I wouldn’t say those were a surprise.”

Translation: This had been building behind the scenes for a while.

A Franchise Favorite Walks Away

Even with the business side understood, Holmes didn’t hide how much Decker meant to the organization.

“He’s been a really good player for our franchise for a really long time. He’s going to be missed. I know the fans are going to miss him. The locker room is going to miss him.”

That sentiment speaks volumes.

Decker wasn’t just a starter; he was part of the culture Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes built from the ground up.

“He was a favorite. He always has been. We just wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Holmes also acknowledged the harsh reality of roster-building in today’s NFL.

“Unfortunately, those are the kinds of difficult decisions that have to be made at times, but we wish him nothing but the best.”

Is a Reunion Still Possible?

Here’s where things get interesting.

When asked if the door is officially closed on Decker returning to Detroit, Holmes didn’t slam it shut.

“I’ll never say never. I’ve learned a lot in this business to say that. But no, there hasn’t been any recent dialogue.”

That’s not a yes… but it’s definitely not a no.

And if we’ve learned anything about Holmes, it’s that he keeps options open, especially when it comes to players who already fit the culture.

If Decker’s market doesn’t develop the way he hopes, a short-term reunion can’t be ruled out.

Final Thoughts

Holmes’ comments tell a clear story.

This wasn’t a messy breakup. It was a calculated, communicated decision, one that both sides likely saw coming.

But the tone? Respectful. Appreciative. And just open-ended enough to make you wonder.

The Lions still have a need at offensive tackle. And Decker still knows this system better than anyone.

Don’t completely close that chapter just yet.