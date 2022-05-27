Taylor Decker divulges when he will suit up for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions held OTAs in Allen Park this week and though OT Taylor Decker was present, he was not practicing.

Decker, who is still working his way back from a foot injury that he suffered in the final week of the Lions’ 2021 season, did not practice on Thursday and it does not sound like he will be doing for a while.

Prior to practice, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that if it had been a regular-season game Decker would have been able to play.

Campbell said he loves the offensive line group the Lions currently have.

“It’s a good group, I know that,” head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday. “They’re working together. Frank (Ragnow) and Jonah (Jackson), (Penei) Sewell and Big V (Halapoulivaati Vaitai), all of them, (Taylor) Decker.

“It’s a veteran group, it’s pretty tough, they’re smart, they work well together.”

Tayor Decker plans to hit ground running at Training Camp

Though Taylor Decker did not practice during OTAs this week, he does plan to be a full go by the time training camp rolls around.

From Detroit Free Press:

“When you’re not out there, it’s like nauseating,” Decker said. “Of course I want to be out there, but it’s a bit of a be-smart maintenance thing, talking with the training staff and coaches right now and hopefully when it comes time for training camp that it’s no issues, hit the ground running, good to go.

“That’s the game plan, that’s what it’s trending towards.”

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions have a top 5 offensive line if everybody is healthy?

