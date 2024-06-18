Taylor Decker Dubs 2024 Lions ‘Contender’ in Electrifying Interview





Taylor Decker Describes 2024 Detroit Lions as ‘Contenders’

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker recently shared his positive outlook for the upcoming 2024 NFL season in an interview with ESPN. Decker confidently labeled the Lions as “contenders,” signaling a strong belief in the team’s potential and readiness to compete at a high level.

Taylor Decker: Reflecting on the Lions’ Transformation

During his eight seasons with the Lions, Taylor Decker has witnessed significant changes within the franchise. He spoke about the team’s journey through various coaching changes and unsuccessful rebuilds, leading up to the current era of promise under head coach Dan Campbell. Decker highlighted Campbell’s leadership, which has been instrumental in revitalizing the team’s spirit and ambition. Campbell’s memorable introductory speech left a lasting impact, energizing both players and fans.

Unified in Championship Aspirations

Taylor Decker emphasized the unified goal among the Lions: to become true contenders. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting that other teams might study the Lions more closely, making it harder to surprise opponents. However, Decker expressed confidence in the character and determination of his teammates.

“If I had to put it in one word, I would just say contender,” Decker said. “I know it’s gonna be very hard, if not harder, than it was last year because people might do a little extra homework when they’re playing us, but just knowing the character of our locker room, that’s just what we, as a team, want to be about. And if you’re not trying to compete for championships, much like me taking pride in what I do, it’s like, ‘what are we doing here?’ This is all about winning. That’s what we’re here for and I think Brad and Dan have done it the right way for however long they’re gonna be here. That’s what we’re gonna be doing.”

“If I had to put it in one word, I would just say contender,” Decker stated. Taylor Decker via to ESPN

Preparing for the Season Ahead

As the Lions gear up for the start of training camp, the team is embracing the elevated expectations and the role of being a hunted team in the NFL. Decker and his teammates are preparing for a season filled with intense competition and the challenge of living up to their new status as legitimate contenders.