Taylor Decker has perfect reaction to his Pro Bowl status

Earlier and tonight, we passed along a report that Frank Ragnow was the only Detroit Lions player selected for the 2023 Pro bowl games. On the bright side, nine other Lions players were selected as alternates for the 2023 pro bowl, including left tackle Taylor Decker, who was named as a fifth alternate. Well, one person who does not agree with Decker being named as a fifth alternate is Decker himself.

How did Taylor Decker react to his Pro Bowl status?

As you can see below, Decker thinks it is a complete joke that he is only a fifth alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and to be honest, he is 100% correct.

Here is Decker’s perfect reaction to being named as a fifth alternate.

Featured Videos



5th alt 😂😂😂😂 — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) December 22, 2022

According to Pro Football Focus, Decker is currently the No. 16 ranked offensive tackle in the NFL with a grade of 73.2. He comes in at No. 22 in terms of pass blocking.

Nation, do you think Decker deserves to be in the Pro Bowl Games? Or, at least a higher alternate?