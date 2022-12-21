Detroit Lions Notes

Taylor Decker has perfect reaction to his Pro Bowl status

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The 2023 Pro Bowl Games participants were announced on Wednesday
  • Taylor Decker thinks his status is a joke

Earlier and tonight, we passed along a report that Frank Ragnow was the only Detroit Lions player selected for the 2023 Pro bowl games. On the bright side, nine other Lions players were selected as alternates for the 2023 pro bowl, including left tackle Taylor Decker, who was named as a fifth alternate. Well, one person who does not agree with Decker being named as a fifth alternate is Decker himself.

Taylor Decker Detroit Lions Pro Bowl

How did Taylor Decker react to his Pro Bowl status?

As you can see below, Decker thinks it is a complete joke that he is only a fifth alternate for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, and to be honest, he is 100% correct.

Here is Decker’s perfect reaction to being named as a fifth alternate.

Featured Videos

According to Pro Football Focus, Decker is currently the No. 16 ranked offensive tackle in the NFL with a grade of 73.2. He comes in at No. 22 in terms of pass blocking.

Nation, do you think Decker deserves to be in the Pro Bowl Games? Or, at least a higher alternate?

taylor decker

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Taylor Decker Detroit Lions Pro Bowl
Taylor Decker has perfect reaction to his Pro Bowl status
Detroit Lions Notes
Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions surprise Frank Ragnow with Pro Bowl selection [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
2 Detroit Lions named as 2023 Pro Bowl Games snubs
General Topic
Detroit Lions Pro Bowl
1 Detroit Lions player voted to Pro Bowl Games, 9 others are alternates
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?