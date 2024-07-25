in Lions News Reports

Taylor Decker Hints at Upcoming Contract Renewal

Detroit Lions’ Taylor Decker Hoping for New Contract

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker expressed optimism about securing a new contract, though no specific updates have been shared. After the Lions’ first training camp practice on Wednesday, Decker seemed hopeful that a deal would be reached soon.

“Not really. I think, I’m hoping to hear fairly soon, but as far as like anything of numbers, substance, I haven’t had too much,” Decker stated via Pride of Detroit. “I will say, it’s something that I am hopeful of, I mean, I’ve even gone up and I had some conversations with Dan [Campbell] during OTAs just to talk to him about it. I feel good about the messaging. I know what the timeline looks like, but as far as anything of substance, not really.”

Entering the final year of a five-year, $59.65 million deal, Decker’s future has become a focal point for the Lions. Detroit recently bolstered their offensive line by drafting developmental tackle Giovanni Manu in the fourth round. While Manu is unlikely to see much action in his first season, his selection indicates the Lions are planning for the future.

With Decker’s optimism and strong performances, a new contract could be on the horizon for the reliable tackle.

