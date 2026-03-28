Opinion: This Taylor Decker Narrative Doesn’t Add Up

The Taylor Decker situation has taken on a life of its own over the past few days.

And a big reason why is his recent interview with Justin Rogers, where Decker opened up about how things ended with the Detroit Lions.

From Decker’s perspective, the situation sounds uncomfortable, awkward, and lacking communication. The now-viral quote about “radio silence” has fueled the idea that the Lions handled this poorly.

But let’s slow down for a second.

Because there are always two sides to a story.

Decker’s Side: Confusion and Frustration

In his interview with Rogers, Decker explained that he did not feel like the situation was clearly communicated early on.

From his viewpoint, he did not expect the Lions to push for a significant pay cut, and when that reality became clearer after the Combine, things escalated quickly.

Then came the part that grabbed everyone’s attention.

According to Rogers’ reporting, there has been no communication from Brad Holmes or Dan Campbell since the split.

That led to this quote:

“Instead, it’s been radio silence. It’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward. It feels like a high school breakup, where you can’t make eye contact when passing each other in the hall.”

That’s a powerful image. And it’s easy to see why fans immediately reacted.

But Let’s Talk About the Other Side

Here’s the part that is getting lost in all of this.

Decker made a decision.

He declined the idea of a pay cut (allegedly) and chose to move on.

Again, that is completely within his rights. No issue there.

But once that decision is made, the relationship changes. Immediately.

This is the NFL. Not a friendship circle.

You don’t break up with a team and then expect them to keep checking in like everything is normal.

Communication Didn’t Just Appear Overnight

The idea that this came out of nowhere also deserves some pushback.

There is almost no scenario where a 10-year veteran like Decker was not part of conversations leading up to this point.

Teams do not just decide overnight to ask a franchise left tackle to take a significant pay cut without prior dialogue.

More likely, there were conversations, signals, and expectations that built up over time.

Did both sides interpret those conversations the same way? Probably not.

But that doesn’t mean communication did not happen.

The “Radio Silence” Narrative Feels Overblown

Let’s be honest.

The “radio silence” angle sounds dramatic—but what exactly should happen here?

Decker chose to move on.

The Lions chose to move forward.

At that point, what are Holmes and Campbell supposed to do? Call him just to chat?

That starts to feel forced.

It starts to feel… desperate.

And that is not how NFL front offices operate.

The Grass Isn’t Always Greener

This whole situation feels like a classic case of expectations meeting reality.

Decker likely believed he would have a stronger market or a clearer landing spot.

Maybe that has not played out exactly how he envisioned.

That happens all the time in this league.

And when it does, it is easy to look back and feel like things should have gone differently.

Final Thoughts

Taylor Decker deserves a ton of respect.

He was a cornerstone player for the Lions and stuck through some very tough years. He absolutely deserves his flowers for what he meant to the franchise.

But that does not mean the Lions handled this wrong.

Both things can be true.

Decker can feel frustrated.

The Lions can still be justified in how they moved on.

At the end of the day, this is the NFL. It is a business.

And sometimes, even when both sides act reasonably, it still ends awkwardly.