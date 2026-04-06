Taylor Decker Slams Door Shut on Return to Detroit Lions

The possibility of a reunion between Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions appears to be off the table, at least from the player’s perspective.

While general manager Brad Holmes has publicly left the door slightly open with a “never say never” approach, Decker is viewing the situation much differently.

A clean break, from Decker’s point of view

According to Detroit Football Network’s Justin Rogers, Decker has no interest in returning to Detroit for the 2026 season.

In fact, Rogers made it clear the veteran lineman considers the split final.

“But, to be clear, even though Holmes took the ‘never say never’ approach about the door being closed on Decker playing for the Lions this season, the lineman is slamming it shut,” Rogers said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “In his mind, the request for his release was the finalization of a divorce.”

That language underscores how firmly Decker has moved on, even as the organization has left open the possibility, however remote.

A relationship that ran its course

Decker’s departure followed a tense offseason in which the Lions made it clear he would need to accept a significant pay cut to remain with the team.

After initially planning to return, the longtime left tackle ultimately requested his release, ending a 10-year run in Detroit.

The situation was further complicated by reported communication gaps between Decker and team leadership, something that added another layer to an already difficult separation.

No going back this time

For now, there appears to be little ambiguity.

Holmes may have kept the language flexible, but Decker’s stance is firm: the chapter in Detroit is closed.

Whether that stance softens over time remains to be seen. But as things stand, the idea of Decker returning to the Lions this season isn’t gaining traction from the one voice that matters most.