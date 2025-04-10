Taylor Decker Mentors Rookie Giovanni Manu as Lions Reshape Offensive Line [Video]

Taylor Decker is doing more than just anchoring the Lions’ O-line — he’s mentoring rookie Giovanni Manu as Detroit eyes major changes up front in 2025.

When it comes to leadership in the trenches, Taylor Decker is stepping up in a big way for the Detroit Lions.

Coming off his first Pro Bowl nod, Decker is doing more than just holding it down on the field — he’s helping develop the next generation of talent in the offseason, too.

Gio Manu Gets a Mentor

One name that’s starting to pop up more this offseason? Giovanni Manu.

The mountain of a man from British Columbia didn’t see the field during his rookie season, but don’t let that fool you — the Lions clearly believe in his potential. Remember, they traded up to grab him in the 2024 NFL Draft. The tools are there, and now, thanks to Decker, the mentorship is too.

In a recent Instagram video posted by AMDG Performance Center in Arizona, fans got a sneak peek at Decker and Manu grinding together in the gym. Decker is clearly taking the rookie under his wing, helping him adjust to NFL expectations on and off the field.

Taylor Decker and Giovanni Manu putting in offseason work together 💪



(🎥: IG/amdg_performance) pic.twitter.com/ITyqHuJMng — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) April 4, 2025

Guard Spot Up for Grabs

With Kevin Zeitler gone in free agency, the Lions will be looking to fill that guard spot. Manu has primarily practiced at tackle, but there’s interest in potentially giving him reps at guard this offseason. He’ll be competing with Christian Mahogany, Colby Sorsdal, and Kayode Awosika for a shot at more playing time.

Whether he ends up as a swing tackle or makes a serious push for a starting role, one thing is clear: Decker’s mentorship is only accelerating Manu’s development.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell has said it time and time again — leadership matters. And seeing Decker go out of his way to help develop a young talent like Manu? That’s the kind of culture the Detroit Lions are all about.

Manu may still be raw, but with the size, the skill set, and now a Pro Bowler helping him along the way, don’t be surprised if his name becomes more than just a developmental project by the time the 2025 season kicks off.