Taylor Decker Named As Ideal Fit for Detroit Lions Opponent in 2026

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker may have a new NFL home on the horizon, and it could eventually set up a reunion against his former team later this season.

In a recent ESPN article titled “2026 NFL offseason: Best NFL team fits for 14 free agents,” NFL analyst Matt Bowen identified the Miami Dolphins as the ideal landing spot for Decker.

And interestingly enough, the Lions are already scheduled to travel to Miami on Nov. 8 for a road matchup against the Dolphins during the 2026 season.

ESPN believes Taylor Decker still has plenty left

According to Bowen, Decker’s 2025 season numbers were not among the best of his career, but the veteran tackle still brings valuable experience, toughness, and leadership.

Bowen specifically noted that Decker posted an 89.3 percent pass block win rate during the 2025 season with Detroit, which ranked as the second lowest mark of his 10 year NFL career.

Still, ESPN believes Decker could immediately compete for a starting role in Miami if healthy.

The Dolphins are currently searching for stability along the offensive line, particularly at left tackle, where Decker would potentially battle third year lineman Patrick Paul for playing time.

Taylor Decker spent a decade with the Lions

Decker became one of the defining players of Detroit’s rebuild era after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Over the years, he developed into a respected locker room leader and longtime cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line.

He also played a major role in helping transform Detroit’s offensive identity under head coach Dan Campbell.

While injuries occasionally slowed him throughout his career, Decker remained one of the NFL’s tougher and more reliable veterans when healthy.

Potential Lions reunion game now worth watching

If Decker ultimately signs with Miami, Detroit’s Week 9 road matchup against the Dolphins would suddenly become even more intriguing.

The Lions are already expected to face a difficult challenge in South Beach, and adding a former franchise cornerstone to the opposing sideline would create another compelling storyline.

For now, Decker remains a free agent.

But ESPN clearly believes Miami could make a lot of sense.