Another Detroit Lion Named To Pro Bowl Games

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing teammate Penei Sewell, who is unable to participate due to injury.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1883879018484904350

Decker, a key component of the Lions' offensive line, has been a steady presence for Detroit all season long. His leadership and consistent play have helped solidify a line that has been instrumental in the team's offensive success.

With Sewell's injury preventing him from joining the Pro Bowl, Decker will now represent the Lions in the prestigious all-star event. This marks another recognition for the Lions' offense, following an outstanding season led by the offensive line and quarterback Jared Goff.

Decker's Pro Bowl selection further showcases the Lions' growth as a competitive team and their strong individual performances throughout the 2024 season.