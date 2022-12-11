Taylor Decker posterizes Jalen Reagor after Detroit Lions beat Vikings

“I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m expecting us to win,” Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor said earlier in the week about playing the Detroit Lions. “I have no doubts.” A guarantee? “Yes,” said Reagor. Well, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker caught wind of Raegor’s guarantee, and following the Lions’ 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the veteran posterized the young wide receiver.

How did Taylor Decker posterize Jalen Reagor after the Detroit Lions beat the Vikings?

Following the game, Decker spoke to the media and he knew the Vikings were calling the game a “hats and t-shirts” game because they had a chance to clinch the NFC North.

“I’m sure they got the NFC North shirts and hats in their locker room,” Decker said after the Lions delayed the Vikings’ party with a 34-23 win Sunday. “It was a challenge for us and we met it head-on. We didn’t even blink.”

As far as Reagor goes, Decker made absolutely sure to mention him by name after the Lions took care of business.

“I think I’ve earned the right to give my opinion on that and I feel like I know what it looks like, so tough look for Jalen Reagor this week,” Decker said.

Fun fact: Raegor had zero catches for zero yards on Sunday. Lions RT Penei Sewell had one catch for nine yards.

Up next for Decker and the Lions is a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. The Jets have opened up as a slight favorite in that game.