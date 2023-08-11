Taylor Decker refuses to let 2023 Detroit Lions hype train derail him

Taylor Decker refuses to let Detroit Lions hype train derail him

It's no secret: the 2023 Detroit Lions are the talk of the town in the NFL world. After an outstanding performance last season, they've become the team to watch, capturing the eyes of analysts, fans, and even local politicians. Season tickets at Ford Field are a hot commodity, selling out for the first time in over two decades. While the newfound attention might stir excitement and perhaps even apprehension in many, for left tackle Taylor Decker, it's business as usual.

Decker Says Hype Will Not Affect Him

Embodying the stoic mindset of a seasoned player, Decker remains unfazed by the external buzz, emphasizing his commitment to the game over the glamour.

“If I let the outside noise or people coming to practice affect how I approach my job, then I shouldn’t have this job,” he said. “It’s great, it’s cool, but that’s not going to affect my day-to-day of what I go out there and do.”

Maintaining a Professional Mindset

His focus is sharp, and his goal is clear: to continually improve and ensure that the Lions' offensive line remains one of the league's best. Decker brushes off the preseason rankings and insists on performance over praise, reiterating the team's commitment to maintaining a professional mindset on the field.

“We can still be better. We don’t want to be stagnant, we don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, you know, people preseason have us ranked as a good offensive line,’ but it doesn’t matter if we’re not good. So I think that goes back to the professional mindset of none of that affects what we should be doing out there on the field.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are the NFL's new sensation, with skyrocketing popularity. Despite the attention, veteran left tackle Taylor Decker remains grounded, prioritizing performance over praise. Decker emphasizes the importance of continual improvement, regardless of preseason rankings.

Bottom Line – Riding the Hype, Keeping the Grip

While the newfound acclaim surrounding the Detroit Lions is undoubtedly exciting for fans and the franchise alike, it's the team's resilience and determination that will determine its future trajectory. Players like Taylor Decker underscore the importance of keeping one's feet firmly on the ground, even when riding high on success. For the Lions, the journey ahead is long, but with a blend of talent, tenacity, and the right attitude, they are poised to turn the hype into a lasting legacy.