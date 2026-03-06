Taylor Decker Requests Release from Detroit Lions

A major chapter in Detroit Lions history appears to be coming to a close.

Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker announced on Instagram that he has requested his release from the Lions, bringing an end to a decade-long run protecting Detroit’s quarterbacks and anchoring the offensive line.

Decker, who has been the team’s starting left tackle for nearly 10 seasons, shared a heartfelt message explaining the decision.

“Things change: 145 games started, 3 playoff appearances, 2 division titles, a decade carrying the shield. I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore I decided to request my release.”

A Decade in Detroit

Decker was selected by Detroit in the first round (16th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University.

Since then, he has been one of the most consistent pieces of the Lions’ offensive line. Over his time in Detroit, Decker started 145 games, helping the franchise transform into one of the league’s most physical teams in the trenches.

During his tenure, the Lions also enjoyed a period of sustained success that included:

Three playoff appearances

Two NFC North division titles

Decker reflected on that journey in his message to fans.

“I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion.”

Gratitude for the Lions Organization

Despite the unexpected ending, Decker made it clear he still holds deep appreciation for the organization and the opportunity he received.

“It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford family and Lions organization afforded me.”

What It Means for Detroit

Decker’s departure would mark a significant change for a Lions offensive line that has been one of the best units in the NFL in recent seasons.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will now need to determine how the team plans to move forward at left tackle if Decker’s release becomes official.

For now, Lions fans are left reflecting on the impact Decker had over the past decade—serving as a cornerstone player during one of the franchise’s most successful stretches in recent memory.