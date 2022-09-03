Taylor Decker restructures contract with Detroit Lions

Heading into Friday, the Detroit Lions were a bit over the salary cap but they have reportedly taken care of that issue by restructuring the contract of Taylor Decker.

According to Field Yates, the Lions have converted $6 million of OT Decker’s base salary into a signing bonus, creating $4.5 million in 2022 cap space.

Taylor Decker Explains Magic Behind Detroit Lions Offensive Line’s Success

Taylor Decker recently joined Detroit Lions reporter Tim Twentyman on his “Inside the Huddle” show and he explained the magic behind the Lions’ offensive line.

“Even if you just switch out one guy on that offensive line, it kind of changes everything. Because you’re so used to having those five guys,” the offensive tackle explained on Tim Twentyman’s “Inside the Huddle.”

“Me and Jonah (Jackson) are at the point now where we go up there and we have our calls that you need to make, and we don’t even have to make them because we already know what each other’s going to do, we already know where we’re targeted and it’s just like a sixth sense thing,” he said.

“You can’t say enough about playing next to a guy, day in and day out, getting comfortable with them and then through doing that, there’s trust,” he said.

“Talent’s great and everything, but production reigns king,” Decker told Twentyman. “We can have all the talent in the world but we need to be productive.”

If they can remain healthy, No. 3 may be too low for Taylor Decker and the Detroit Lions’ offensive line.