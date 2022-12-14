Taylor Decker reveals just how loyal he is to Detroit Lions

When it comes to playing through pain and injuries, most people immediately think of hockey players. But What you are about to read about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker will make you think that he could be one of the toughest athletes around. Decker recently joined the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week and the inside information he shared showed just how loyal he is to the team that drafted him and eventually signed him to a mega-contract extension.

What did Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker reveal?

During his appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week Taylor Decker shared a story that will assure that nobody ever questions his toughness.

Here is Decker explaining how he played through appendicitis back in 2020.

“I woke up in the middle of the night sweating, shivering. My stomach hurt so bad, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Am I constipated? Did I have too much Jet’s pizza? So I just felt terrible, man, I was just sweating, going crazy shivering. I was just sitting in the shower.

“I was like, ‘I can’t tell anybody about this. I just signed a contract extension. I have to play.’”

Decker went on to explain how he played with the pain in the Lions Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, but he then told the team.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. You have appendicitis. You’ve had it for a week. You should have told us this sooner,’” Decker recalled.

So, Decker got surgery to fix the issue, right? Nope. Instead, he just took some antibiotics and played through it.

“I basically had appendicitis for the first month of the season,” Decker said. “The antibiotics made it go away.”

#BEASTMODE