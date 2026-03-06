fb
Taylor Decker Breaking News Would Save Detroit Lions TONS of Cap Space in 2026 and 2027

The Detroit Lions could free up significant salary cap space if they grant veteran left tackle Taylor Decker his requested release.

Decker, who recently announced on Instagram that he has asked the team for his release after a decade in Detroit, still has multiple years remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2024. But according to Over The Cap, moving on from the longtime starter could provide the Lions with a major financial benefit.

How Much Cap Space the Lions Could Save

Based on Decker’s current contract structure, the Lions would see notable cap relief if they release him.

If Detroit releases Decker before June 1:

  • Dead Money: $9,444,000
  • Cap Savings: $11,604,000

That means Detroit would immediately gain over $11.6 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season.

Considering Decker currently carries a $21,048,000 cap hit for 2026, releasing him would remove a significant financial commitment from the books.

Additional Long-Term Savings

Moving on from Decker would also create additional cap flexibility beyond the upcoming season.

In 2027, his contract carries:

  • Cap Hit: $24,148,000
  • Dead Money if cut: $6,296,000
  • Cap Savings: $17,852,000

While the Lions wouldn’t realize those savings immediately, the move would prevent Detroit from carrying a very large cap number for an aging offensive lineman.

A Potential Changing of the Guard

Decker has been a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line since being selected 16th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University.

Over the past decade, he started 140 games (not including playoffs) and helped anchor one of the NFL’s most physical offensive lines.

But if Detroit chooses to grant his release request, the move could represent both a roster transition and a financial break for the franchise.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell would gain valuable cap flexibility while potentially turning the position over to a younger option.

The Bottom Line

Letting Decker go would not be an easy decision given everything he has meant to the organization.

However, from a salary cap perspective, the move would free up more than $11 million in 2026 cap space, money that could be used to strengthen other areas of the roster as Detroit continues chasing a Super Bowl.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

One Response

  1. Great player in his time, but no longer. Usually injured, steps slower, usually beaten by the DL.

    Great news on the huge cap savings the next two
    years.

    All in all, fantastic news.

