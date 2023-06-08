Taylor Decker says Detroit Lions have enough talent for 3 offensive lines

Following Thursday's practice, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker expressed his optimism about the team's talent and depth heading into the summer. Decker highlighted the extensive playbook installation and the ability of players to handle pressure situations. He emphasized the presence of healthy competition across various position groups and specifically mentioned the offensive line, noting that the team has enough linemen to form three separate lines.

Key Points

Here is what Decker had to say following Thursday's practice:

“I mean, we’ve got a ton of install in. Obviously, we don’t have the entire playbook in and like things are always subject to change. There’ll be sometimes we’ll put in a new run the week of the game just for this particular defense or maybe this particular player,” Decker said. “But just getting guys out here, throwing the playbook at them, seeing if they can digest it, seeing if they can go out there under pressure and, OK, I have this check, am I going to be able to make it on fly as opposed to just being able to do it board work cause there’s no pressure. And I think we have a lot of healthy competition at a lot of position groups. I mean, just us as an offensive line, this is the most linemen we’ve ever had. We have enough for three lines. I just think we have the right people here.”

Bottom Line – Bolstering the Lions' Offense

Taylor Decker's belief in the Detroit Lions offensive line depth reflects a team that is well-prepared and ready to compete. The extensive playbook installation and the ability of players to handle pressure situations indicate a strong commitment to success. The presence of healthy competition within the team fosters growth and ensures that the Lions have multiple talented options at their disposal. As the team heads into the summer break, Decker's optimism sets a positive tone and raises expectations for the upcoming season. With a solid foundation and a talented roster, the Lions aim to make their mark in the NFC North and position themselves as a force to be reckoned with.