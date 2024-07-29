Taylor Decker Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker has landed a contract extension with the Detroit Lions

Done Deal! According to a report from Ian Rapoport, left tackle Taylor Decker has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions. Decker’s new deal is worth $60 million over three years, with $31.83 million guaranteed, per his agent. This substantial contract reinforces Decker’s commitment to the Lions and ensures his presence on the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

A fat new deal for Taylor Decker, as he gets 3 years and $60M with $31.83M guaranteed, per his agent. https://t.co/zWDYdhVAa4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2024

Decker was drafted in the first round with the 16th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been a cornerstone of the team’s offensive line, consistently delivering strong performances season after season.

Taylor Decker’s Career at a Glance

Over his career with the Lions, Decker has played in 112 games, starting each one of them. His snap count is impressive, logging 7,346 snaps with a 99% participation rate. Despite the high pressure of his position, Decker has maintained a disciplined approach, accumulating only 17 holding penalties and 28 false starts.

Year-by-Year Performance:

2016 : Played 16 games, 1,037 snaps (100%), 3 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/6 accepted penalties

: Played 16 games, 1,037 snaps (100%), 3 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/6 accepted penalties 2017 : Played 8 games, 471 snaps (97%), 1 holding, 2 false start, 3 declined/3 accepted penalties

: Played 8 games, 471 snaps (97%), 1 holding, 2 false start, 3 declined/3 accepted penalties 2018 : Played 16 games, 1,062 snaps (99%), 2 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/5 accepted penalties

: Played 16 games, 1,062 snaps (99%), 2 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/5 accepted penalties 2019 : Played 15 games, 1,017 snaps (100%), 5 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/8 accepted penalties

: Played 15 games, 1,017 snaps (100%), 5 holding, 3 false start, 2 declined/8 accepted penalties 2020 : Played 16 games, 1,046 snaps (100%), 1 holding, 5 false start, 0 declined/6 accepted penalties

: Played 16 games, 1,046 snaps (100%), 1 holding, 5 false start, 0 declined/6 accepted penalties 2021 : Played 9 games, 529 snaps (95%), 2 holding, 4 false start, 1 declined/6 accepted penalties

: Played 9 games, 529 snaps (95%), 2 holding, 4 false start, 1 declined/6 accepted penalties 2022 : Played 17 games, 1,142 snaps (100%), 2 holding, 4 false start, 0 declined/6 accepted penalties

: Played 17 games, 1,142 snaps (100%), 2 holding, 4 false start, 0 declined/6 accepted penalties 2023: Played 15 games, 1,042 snaps (100%), 1 holding, 4 false start, 0 declined/7 accepted penalties

Decker’s performance over the years has been marked by his reliability and consistency. He has been an essential part of the Lions’ offensive line, providing stability and protection for the quarterback.

Looking to the Future

Taylor Decker has expressed his desire to retire as a Detroit Lion multiple times, and this contract extension brings him one step closer to that goal. His dedication to the team and his consistent performance on the field have made him a fan favorite and a key player for the Lions.

With Decker secured for the next three years, the Detroit Lions can continue to build their team around his veteran presence and leadership. Fans can look forward to seeing Decker on the offensive line as the Lions aim for success in the coming seasons.