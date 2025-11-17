Taylor Decker Calls Out Detroit Lions’ Fourth-Down Failure

When Taylor Decker talks, people listen, because the big man doesn’t sugarcoat anything. And after the Detroit Lions’ 16–9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he stepped up to the podium sounding every bit like a veteran who’s seen enough football to call it exactly how it is.

Detroit’s offensive line took one on the chin Sunday night. The trench war was ugly, the rhythm never came, and the familiar fourth-down swagger… simply wasn’t there.

Decker summed it up bluntly:

“Yeah, that’s not the brand of ball that we play. I mean, we go for those all the time because we have the personnel and we should be able to execute and get those, and we didn’t.”

Zero-for-five on fourth down. For a Dan Campbell team? That’s basically a solar eclipse.

“We Were Just Kind of Trudging Through Everything”

The Lions entered this game believing they matched up well with Philly’s front. Decker didn’t dance around the disappointment:

“Yeah, we expected to play much better. We thought we matched up really well with them.”

Instead of imposing their will, Detroit found itself stuck in the mud most of the night.

“Truthfully… it just felt like we were just kind of trudging through everything. It was very difficult. So credit to them.”

Decker made sure to note something important: Philly didn’t beat the Lions with exotic blitzes or trickery. They just lined up and won.

“They’re not necessarily an overly complicated defense, but they have really good players and they can roll them through too… one-deep, two-deep, they’re all good players.”

Translation: the Eagles kept fresh monsters on the field, and they leaned on Detroit’s offensive front until cracks finally showed.

Couldn’t Stay Ahead of the Chains

The Lions wanted to run the ball, hit play-action, and take their shots. That’s been the formula all year.

But that plan never had a chance.

Decker said it clearly:

“We just weren’t getting the yards we needed to stay ahead of the chains.”

Without early-down success, every drive turned into a climb uphill. And when the Lions did get opportunities, they didn’t convert.

That’s where Decker’s frustration came through again, not in anger, but in accountability.

“We put our defense in a lot of tough positions… they played a hell of a game. And we need to do a lot more on offense to help them out.”

A Veteran Who Still Believes

Even in frustration, Decker didn’t sound broken. He sounded… determined.

He knows this offense is better than what it showed. He knows the Eagles are the measuring stick. And he knows Detroit let a winnable game slip away.

But he also knows what’s next:

Watch the film. Fix the fundamentals. Bounce back at home.

If you’re looking for a pulse check on the locker room, Decker gave it without hesitation.

The Lions didn’t lose confidence, they just lost the game.

And they know the difference.