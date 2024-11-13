fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsTaylor Decker Takes Blame For Detroit Lions Rough First Half vs. Texans
Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker Takes Blame For Detroit Lions Rough First Half vs. Texans

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
15

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker took responsibility for his team's rough first half against the Houston Texans. The Lions were trailing 23-7 at halftime, and nothing seemed to be going right for the offense.

Taylor Decker cries tears of joy Detroit Lions may have tipped play call Taylor Decker does not mince words Taylor Decker breaks down in tears Taylor Decker has message for Detroit Lions fans

“I felt personally responsible for the first half of that game, and I’m not saying that jokingly,” Decker said as quoted by MLive. “I felt really bad, even though I knew it was in my best interest and the team’s best interest to sit that one out. (But) just when you’re not out there with your guys, especially when it’s guys that you’ve played with as much as I’ve played with some of these guys on offense, it’s like a guilty feeling, it really is. As soon as you can get back out there, that’s one thing that’s going to drive you to want to be back out there is when you don’t get to be.”

Despite the offensive struggles early on, the Lions managed to storm back in the second half to secure a 26-23 victory over the Texans.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Release Initial Injury Report For Week 11 Matchup vs. Jaguars
Next article
Detroit Lions Linked To No. 2 Ranked Free Agent For 2025
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions