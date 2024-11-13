Taylor Decker Takes Blame For Detroit Lions Rough First Half vs. Texans

Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker took responsibility for his team's rough first half against the Houston Texans. The Lions were trailing 23-7 at halftime, and nothing seemed to be going right for the offense.

“I felt personally responsible for the first half of that game, and I’m not saying that jokingly,” Decker said as quoted by MLive. “I felt really bad, even though I knew it was in my best interest and the team’s best interest to sit that one out. (But) just when you’re not out there with your guys, especially when it’s guys that you’ve played with as much as I’ve played with some of these guys on offense, it’s like a guilty feeling, it really is. As soon as you can get back out there, that’s one thing that’s going to drive you to want to be back out there is when you don’t get to be.”

Despite the offensive struggles early on, the Lions managed to storm back in the second half to secure a 26-23 victory over the Texans.