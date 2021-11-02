Taylor Decker takes to Twitter following Detroit Lions announcement

As the weeks went by, it seemed more and more likely that Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker would miss the remainder of the 2021 season after dealing with a hand injury.

Well, that is not the case as the Lions announced on Tuesday that Decker has been removed from Injured Reserve.

Just moments ago, Decker took to Twitter to express his excitement of being back.

“Excited to be back with the boys. #onepride” Decker tweeted.

