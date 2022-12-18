Taylor Decker takes to Twitter, posts message for Detroit Lions’ fans

One thing that we have loved about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker ever since the moment he was drafted is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. No matter what, Decker is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means ticking some people off. On Sunday, Decker and the Lions picked up an absolutely HUGE win over the New York Jets, and following the game, Decker took to Twitter to post a message to his supporters.

What did Taylor Decker tweet out following the Detroit Lions win?

Following Sunday’s win, Decker took to Twitter to post the following message to the Lions’ fans who have taken the time to pour out their love for him over the last week or so.

“Coming off this tough greedy road win. I want to say the outpouring of love over the last week or so, after being transparent about past frustrations, has been overwhelming. I say that in the best sense of the word. I probably received over 100 direct messages alone from Lions fans. It confirmed what I already knew, but haven’t explicitly said… That our fans are (expletive) awesome. I won’t let a few bad apples distract me from that. You guys deserve a team to be proud of. All positivity and excitement. If I don’t respond to you, I promise I read every single message sent. I love you guys.”

Featured Videos



Keep being you, Taylor!