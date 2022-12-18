Detroit Lions Notes

Taylor Decker takes to Twitter, posts message for Detroit Lions’ fans

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Decker and the Lions defeated the Jets on Sunday
  • Decker took to Twitter to post a message for his supporters

One thing that we have loved about Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker ever since the moment he was drafted is that he wears his heart on his sleeve. No matter what, Decker is not afraid to speak his mind, even if it means ticking some people off. On Sunday, Decker and the Lions picked up an absolutely HUGE win over the New York Jets, and following the game, Decker took to Twitter to post a message to his supporters.

Taylor Decker Detroit Lions

What did Taylor Decker tweet out following the Detroit Lions win?

Following Sunday’s win, Decker took to Twitter to post the following message to the Lions’ fans who have taken the time to pour out their love for him over the last week or so.

“Coming off this tough greedy road win. I want to say the outpouring of love over the last week or so, after being transparent about past frustrations, has been overwhelming. I say that in the best sense of the word. I probably received over 100 direct messages alone from Lions fans. It confirmed what I already knew, but haven’t explicitly said… That our fans are (expletive) awesome. I won’t let a few bad apples distract me from that. You guys deserve a team to be proud of. All positivity and excitement. If I don’t respond to you, I promise I read every single message sent. I love you guys.”

Featured Videos

Keep being you, Taylor!

Taylor Decker,detroit lions

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets Detroit Lions Week 15 Report Card: The Playoff train keeps on a rollin’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Taylor Decker Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker takes to Twitter, posts message for Detroit Lions’ fans
Detroit Lions Notes
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets
Detroit Lions Week 15 Report Card: The Playoff train keeps on a rollin’
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room following HUGE win over jets [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Dan Miller Detroit Lions
Dan Miller’s call of Detroit Lions’ game-winning 51-yard TD vs. Jets [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?