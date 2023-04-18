Taylor Decker talks about ‘standard’ for 2023 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions surprised quite a few people in the 2022 season by winning eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record, which left them just one game short of making the playoffs. Lions left tackle Taylor Decker believes the Lions should strive for the same level of success in the future, with the final 10-game stretch of the 2022 season serving as a standard to work towards. While Decker doesn't have all the answers on how to achieve this, he is looking forward to seeing the plan that the coaches lay out for the offseason and training camp.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Decker talked about what the standard should be for the 2023 Lions.

“I would say the way we finished last year is something that we need to strive for to be the norm because we have the pieces,” Decker on Tuesday in Allen Park. “But as you know, maybe you have all the perfect pieces but it may not always just flow together perfectly. We just need that to become kind of a standard. How do we do that? I don't have that answer. We'll see what the coaches lay out as far as a plan for this off-season, and going into training camp.”

Bottom Line – Lions are striving for a Super Bowl

In order for the Lions to succeed in the future, and ultimately win a Super Bowl, they absolutely must set a high standard and work tirelessly to achieve it. While it won't be easy, the team has shown that they have the potential to be a force in the league. With Decker and other key players leading the charge, the Lions have the opportunity to make a name for themselves in the coming seasons. GM Brad Holmes has already added some key pieces to the roster via free agency, and with five of the top 81 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, this team could be ready to make a run in the NFC.