Taylor Lewan remembers legendary Michigan and Notre Dame night game

Tennessee Titans lineman Taylor Lewan hasn’t forgotten his collegiate roots that he built in Ann Arbor with the Michigan Wolverines.

And there’s one particular memory that stands out for him, which isn’t a surprise given the historical significance.

“When I think about the cool things that I got to experience when I was at Michigan, other than the school and everything, just looking at the football games, playing that first night game at the University of Michigan against Notre Dame was one of the coolest experiences ever,” Lewan said. “Because before then Michigan didn’t have lights at their stadium. It was old school, you’re playing at noon, you’re playing at 3:30 and that’s kinda the gig.”

The Wolverines were able to complete a thrilling comeback over the Fighting Irish, winning on a touchdown throw from Denard Robinson in the game’s final seconds for a 35-31 win.

“For them to adapt and add the lights and for us to go play another storied program, a top three rivalry for the University of Michigan, to come back the way we did with Denard Robinson throwing that pass to Roy Roundtree, it was unbelievable,” Lewan added. “To be a part of that kinda stuff it was … I still watch YouTube videos of the hype, the last two minutes and 45 seconds of that game.”

Entering his 7th NFL season, Lewan however acknowledges that Michigan wasn’t able to enjoy the success that he would have liked.

“When I look back at my career, there’s been so many ups and so many downs. Unfortunately when I was at the University of Michigan, it was kinda that dark period, the Rich Rodriguez and the Brady Hoke era. We didn’t succeed the way our Michigan faithful and fans wanted us to. I wish so much that we could go back and kinda retry and see how it went.”

– – Quotes via Clint Buckley of The Michigan Insider Link – –