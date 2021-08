For the first time since 1959, a team from Michigan has won the Little League World Series!

On Sunday, Taylor North defeated West Side Little League out of Hamilton, Ohio by a score of 5-2 to win the 2021 Little League World Series.

Taylor North was led by Jackson Surma who had 4 RBIs in the contest and Ethan Van Belle, who struck out eight Ohio batters.

Congrats, Taylor North!