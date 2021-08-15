Taylor North dominates Great Lakes Regional, moves on to Little League World Series

Taylor North Little League took it to West Side Little League (Ohio) during Saturday’s Great Lakes Regional final, dominating them by a 9-1 score in Whitestown, Indiana to earn the Great Lakes Regional crown.

Taylor North’s next stop will be Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series, which will be held from August 19 through 29, The Taylor North squad will look to become the first Michigan team to win the Little League World Series since Hamtramck National accomplished the feat all the way back in 1959.

It is a safe bet that the players and staff are living in the moment.

From MLive:

“These kids are living a dream,” Taylor North coach Rick Thorning said. “They’re only 12, but they have a dream – and it’s mine dream to get them there.

“You turn on ESPN and they show the flags waving at Williamsport as part of their intro. That’s special for me to see. And now there’s the realization that we’re about to be standing next to those flags.”

The offensive outburst was nothing new for Taylor North, who outscored the Great Lake Regional field by a wide 38-2 margin.

“They’ve put a lot of work into it, and when they get on a ballfield, they put it all together,” Coach Thorning said. “And I’m not surprised. I know a lot of people are because they haven’t seen them as much. But I’ve heard from a lot of people who have been watching on TV and saying ‘Man, these kids are good.’”