TE Jesse James to be released by Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

In somewhat of an expected move, the Detroit Lions are moving on from TE Jesse James, whom they had inked to a four-year, $22.6 million deal in 2019.

Lions released TE Jesse James, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

After playing collegiately at Penn State, James was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round (160th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

After signing with Detroit in 2019, he appeared in all 16 games in his first year with the team, registering 16 receptions for 142 yards.