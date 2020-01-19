16 F
Detroit
Sunday, January 19, 2020
Detroit Lions News

The team Detroit Lions fans should be rooting for in Super Bowl LIV is obvious

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We are down to two!

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game and then the San Francisco 49ers easily disposed of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

With their big wins, the Chiefs and 49ers will now square off in Super Bowl LIV.

But which team should Detroit Lions fans be rooting for in the Super Bowl?

Well, depending on how you look at it, the answer to that question is obvious.

As you can see below, 9 former Lions (6 players, 2 coaches, 1 GM), all on the San Francisco 49ers will be playing in Super Bowl LIV.

So, Lions fans, if you are not sure which team to root for, root for our former family members!

Always a Lion!

