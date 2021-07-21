Team USA announces flag bearers for Opening Ceremonies of Tokyo Olympics

by

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony flag bearers for the United States have been chosen and there will be one male and one female.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that that WNBA star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez of the Miami Marlins organization would lead Team USA when they come out of the tunnel for the Opening Ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday.

