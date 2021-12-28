Team USA forced to forfeit World Juniors game against Switzerland

According to multiple reports, Team USA has forfeited its World Juniors game against Switzerland because of mandated quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test result for two of its players.

Team USA is competing in Group B with Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland at WP Centrium in Red Deer, Alberta for the preliminary round.

