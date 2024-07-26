Teams Eye Slumping Tigers Vet Mark Canha for Trade

Veteran Mark Canha Attracts Solid Trade Interest Despite Struggles

Despite a challenging season, Detroit Tigers veteran Mark Canha is generating significant interest from teams across Major League Baseball. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the 35-year-old outfielder has a “robust” trade market as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Canha, who has struggled offensively in 2024, has produced a .236/.341/.361 slash line with seven home runs and 17 doubles over 358 plate appearances. The veteran has managed a high walk rate and a solid strikeout rate, but his .361 slugging percentage marks a career low. Metrics such as Average Exit Velocity, Barrel percentage, and Launch Angle Sweet Spot percentage rank among the worst in the league, indicating Canha’s power decline is justified.

Even with these struggles, Canha remains a valuable asset. His reputation for professional at-bats remains intact, evidenced by his excellent chase rate and plate discipline. Additionally, he has excelled against left-handed pitching, posting a .299/.415/.478 line in 82 plate appearances, though his performance against right-handers has dropped.

“5 strikeouts in a row, and [Canha] draws a seven-pitch walk,” tweeted Matt Broder. “[T]he value of a veteran like that is immeasurable.”

The Tigers, expected to be sellers at the deadline, are likely to trade Canha, who is owed the remainder of his $11.5 million salary for the season before becoming a free agent this winter. Teams looking for a seasoned platoon bat capable of providing quality at-bats will find Canha an appealing option.