Tearful Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. carted off field after suffering injury [Video]

On Saturday night Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be carted off the field after an apparent knee injury which he suffered while trying to catch a fly ball against the Miami Marlins.

We certainly wish Acuña Jr. a speedy recovery.

