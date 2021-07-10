Tearful Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. carted off field after suffering injury [Video]

On Saturday night Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be carted off the field after an apparent knee injury which he suffered while trying to catch a fly ball against the Miami Marlins.
We certainly wish Acuña Jr. a speedy recovery.
Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game with an apparent knee injury after attempting an outfield catch. pic.twitter.com/tIbuyXOQUd
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2021
Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V
— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021