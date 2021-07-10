Tearful Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. carted off field after suffering injury [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday night Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. had to be carted off the field after an apparent knee injury which he suffered while trying to catch a fly ball against the Miami Marlins.

We certainly wish Acuña Jr. a speedy recovery.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game with an apparent knee injury after attempting an outfield catch. pic.twitter.com/tIbuyXOQUd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021