Teddy Bridgewater Arrives at Ford Field Rocking Dan Campbell’s High School Jersey [Video]

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater made a memorable entrance at Ford Field ahead of tonight’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Washington Commanders. In a show of support for his head coach, Bridgewater arrived wearing a Glen Rose High School jersey—Dan Campbell's old jersey from his high school days.

The video of Bridgewater’s arrival quickly gained attention, as fans were excited to see the quarterback’s tribute to Campbell, who has been the heart and soul of the Lions' resurgence. Campbell, a former player at Glen Rose High School in Texas, has built a culture of toughness and passion, and Bridgewater’s gesture adds to the growing excitement surrounding tonight's high-stakes game.

As the Lions prepare to face the Commanders, Bridgewater's choice of jersey shows his commitment to Campbell’s leadership and the bond the team shares. Fans are eager to see how the Lions perform under Campbell’s direction, with Bridgewater backing him all the way.