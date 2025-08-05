Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Teddy Bridgewater on Verge of Landing with Detroit Lions NFC Foe

Former Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Buccaneers.
Teddy Bridgewater Has Plan to Push Jameson Williams Teddy Bridgewater negotiating deal Teddy Bridgewater Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly nearing a return to the NFL, but it will not be with the Detroit Lions this time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran quarterback is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to sign with the NFC South squad. If the move is finalized, it would mark Bridgewater’s eighth NFL team, and his third within the NFC South, having previously played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

Bridgewater’s Post-Lions Pivot

After spending time in Detroit as Jared Goff’s backup, Bridgewater stepped away from the league to coach high school football. He took over at Miami Northwestern, leading the Bulls to a 12-2 record and a dominant playoff run before his tenure was cut short by a suspension related to providing transportation and meals for players, violations under Florida state rules.

Now, Bridgewater is pivoting back to pro football, and not at a moment too soon for teams looking for experienced quarterback depth.

What This Means

Should Bridgewater sign with Tampa Bay, he’d be joining a quarterback room led by Baker Mayfield, and would likely slot in as a veteran backup and mentor, the same role he played in Detroit. The move would take one potential option off the board for the Lions, who now may need to explore other routes if they’re not confident in the Kyle Allen/Hendon Hooker combination.

The Bottom Line

Teddy Bridgewater might be taking his talents to Tampa, not back to Detroit. And while many Lions fans may have hoped for a reunion with a familiar face, it now looks like Bridgewater will be competing against the Lions, not backing them up, in 2025.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

