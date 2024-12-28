fb
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Detroit Lions

Teddy Bridgewater Explains Why Winning Super Bowl With Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn Would Be Special

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently shared his thoughts on what it would mean to win a Super Bowl with head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. During an interview on Saturday, Bridgewater spoke fondly about his relationship with both Campbell and Glenn, expressing deep admiration for them as leaders and mentors.

A Special Bond With Campbell and Glenn

Bridgewater highlighted the unique bond he has with Campbell and Glenn, both of whom he looks up to and idolizes. He shared that the dynamic between the three of them extends beyond football, noting the respect and trust they have in one another. To Bridgewater, winning a Super Bowl alongside Campbell and Glenn would not only be a testament to their collective hard work but also a validation of their shared journey.

Focused on the Bigger Picture

While Bridgewater was clear about his admiration for his coaches, he was also quick to point out that his ultimate focus remains on the team’s success. He emphasized the importance of working together to achieve the collective goal of bringing a championship to Detroit. For Bridgewater, winning the big game with Campbell and Glenn would be the pinnacle of not just his career, but also of a special relationship that has shaped his time with the Lions.

Bridgewater's thoughts on this subject serve as a reminder of the strong leadership within the Lions organization, and how important personal connections are to achieving success on the field.

Will Teddy Bridgewater Be The Detroit Lions Next OC?
