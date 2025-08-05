Teddy Bridgewater Eyes NFL Return After Coaching Exit

Teddy Bridgewater is looking to make his way back to the NFL, and with the Detroit Lions dealing with some question marks at backup quarterback, the timing is worth watching.

Suspension Ends Coaching Stint at Miami Northwestern

Bridgewater recently stepped away from his role as head coach at Miami Northwestern High School, where he led the team to an impressive 12-2 record in 2024. The Bulls finished on a 10-game win streak, outscoring playoff opponents 262-12. But his coaching run ended after being suspended for reportedly covering Uber rides and meals for players, considered impermissible benefits under state rules.

Now, according to The Portal, the former Lions backup quarterback is pivoting back toward the league.

Familiar Face in Detroit

Bridgewater spent the last two seasons in Detroit behind Jared Goff, most recently appearing briefly in the Lions’ divisional round loss to Washington this past January. While his on-field role was limited, his leadership in the quarterback room and understanding of Ben Johnson’s offense made him a valuable presence.

Across his NFL career, Bridgewater has racked up over 15,000 passing yards, 75 touchdowns, and a near-even 33-32 record as a starter. Originally a first-round pick in 2014, he’s seen it all, from Pro Bowl highs to devastating injuries, and offers veteran stability most teams look for in a QB2.

Lions Backup QB Depth Being Tested

The Lions’ current quarterback depth took a hit during the preseason opener against the Chargers, when veteran Kyle Allen threw two interceptions and struggled to move the ball. Dan Campbell has praised Hendon Hooker, who is expected to see more preseason action, but the team may not be ready to hand him the No. 2 job without more reps.

That’s where Bridgewater could come back into play. He already knows the system. He knows the locker room. And if Detroit isn’t fully sold on Allen or Hooker being ready to step in if Goff goes down, bringing back a familiar, steady hand might make a lot of sense.

