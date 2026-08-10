Teddy Bridgewater Takes to Instagram, Reveals Why He Left Detroit Lions

Teddy Bridgewater has officially closed the book on his playing career, and now we know why he stepped away from the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to announce his retirement from football, explaining that the same knee he seriously injured a decade ago can no longer handle even the daily demands of standing and working on turf.

For the Lions, that provides clarity after Bridgewater’s sudden departure from the quarterback room. For Bridgewater, it sounds like a decision made with his long-term health and family firmly in mind.

Bridgewater Explains Why He Is Walking Away

Bridgewater wrote:

“This time it’s official 😭. It’s so crazy 10 years ago around this time, I suffered one of the most gruesome knee injuries the game itself, it’s players and some doctors had ever seen. Everything football related since 2016 had been fueled by the “experts” predicting that I would never play football again. We really showed them by playing 10 more seasons! However, this wheel of mine can no longer deal with something so simple as standing around on the turf field. This thing just doesn’t recover the same way it did years ago so I rather officially hang it up. It’s finally run its course and when the body speaks to me, I have to listen so that I can be in one piece and available for my children as they grow up. The game of football was beyond great to me and owes me nothing at all. I really did things my way Lol. Just like one part of my career was fueled by a series of events, this next chapter of my life will be fueled with an abundance of love by this sweet little angel of ours that’s coming in a couple of weeks🙏🏾💕🌸 #TAB. (I’ll post some football pics one of these days 🤣). Corey I’m finally giving you my helmet 😭😭😭.”

That explains the decision pretty clearly.

Bridgewater was not walking away because of a depth-chart battle or dissatisfaction with Detroit. His body was telling him that continuing to push through the physical demands of NFL life no longer made sense.

Bridgewater’s Knee Finally Said Enough

Bridgewater’s career nearly ended in 2016 after a devastating knee injury, yet he fought his way back and continued playing for years afterward.

That makes this announcement feel less like a sudden ending and more like the final chapter of one of the NFL’s more remarkable comeback stories.

He acknowledged that even standing on turf had become difficult for the knee to recover from. At some point, the calculation changes.

Football versus being healthy enough to enjoy life with your children?

Bridgewater made his choice.

Lions and Jared Goff Show Their Appreciation

The reaction from Detroit was immediate.

The Lions’ official Instagram account responded, “thank you, Teddy 💙”, while Jared Goff added a simple message of his own:

“Legend!”

That says plenty about the respect Bridgewater earned during his time around the organization.

Even in a short stint, veteran quarterbacks can leave a mark well beyond snaps and statistics. Bridgewater was another experienced voice in the room for Goff and rookie Luke Altmyer, and Altmyer recently spoke about how much he learned from Bridgewater’s confidence and calm demeanor.

Detroit’s Quarterback Room Changes Again

Bridgewater’s retirement also creates a bigger opportunity for Altmyer.

The rookie has already acknowledged that Bridgewater stepping away opens the door for more reps and more responsibility behind Goff.

Now that retirement is official, there is no uncertainty about Bridgewater returning later in camp.

Detroit moves ahead with Goff as the unquestioned starter while Altmyer gets an extended chance to show what he can become.

Bottom Line

Teddy Bridgewater did not leave the Detroit Lions because he lost his passion for football.

He left because his body finally told him it was time.

After overcoming a catastrophic knee injury and extending his career far beyond what many believed possible, Bridgewater has decided the next stage of his life matters more than squeezing out another NFL season.

His message was emotional, personal and definitive.

This time, as Bridgewater put it, “it’s official.”