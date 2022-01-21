in NFL

Tennessee Titans make decision on RB Derrick Henry’s availability for game vs. Bengals

When the regular season dust settled, the Tennessee Titans had earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But to truly be considered a Super Bowl contender, the Titans will need their star RB Derrick Henry to be on the field and producing.

Well, according to reports, the Titans have decided on Henry’s availability for Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals and he will be activated and is expected to start.

