Tennessee Titans OL becomes heaviest player ever to catch TD in playoffs

On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Heading into the game, everybody and their brother knew Titans running back Derrick Henry would have the full attention of the Chiefs’ defense.

Well, that is exactly what happened when the Titans had the ball on the Chiefs 1-yard line in the second quarter. But there was one small (or should we say LARGE problem), Henry did not get the ball.

Instead, the Titans fooled everybody by throwing a TD pass to the 6-8, 321-pound offensive tackle, Dennis Kelly.

Check it out.

Dennis Kelly: 6-8, 321 pounds, 1 TD catch You LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/q98wzhFXIV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 19, 2020

According to the CBS telecast, Kelly is the heaviest player ever to catch a touchdown in NFL history.