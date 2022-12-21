Detroit Lions News

Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Titans have poached a QB from the Detroit Lions
  • The Lions had just signed Joshua Dobbs on December 13

According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.

Dobbs, who is 27, worked out for the Lions this past week, and many mentioned that there was a chance he would sign as a replacement for Boyle.

In his NFL career, Dobbs has played in six games, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During those games (five in 2018 and one in 2020), he completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and an interception.

He was originally selected out of Tennessee by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

