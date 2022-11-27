Terrell Owens knocks down heckler outside CVS [Video]

Why in the world anyone would ever even consider messing with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is completely beyond me. The last time we checked, Owens was 6-3, 224 lbs, and completely ripped. Well, thanks to TMZ Sports, we have a video to share that shows Owens dropping some dude who thought it would be a good idea to heckle Owens outside of a CVS store. As you are about to see, the entire thing was caught on camera.

What did Terrell Owens do to a heckler?

As you will see in the video below, Owens took down a man who took an unprovoked swing at him.

TMZ– Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS in Los Angeles after the guy allegedly harassed people in the store … and TMZ Sports has obtained video of the fight captured by a witness. Owens tells us he intended to quickly stop by the store and grab a few necessities. While inside, T.O. says a 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation. That’s when things took a turn.

Terrell says a second man — the guy who was ultimately clocked — started talking crap to the fan Owens was conversing with. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses. Unfortunately, the heckler who allegedly started the confrontation just minutes earlier inside the store took an unprovoked swing at Owens.