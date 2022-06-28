Terrible luck for Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows continues

You could say that the 2022 MLB campaign for Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is something right out of the classic Judith Viorth kid’s book that describes a “Terrible, Awful, No Good, Very Bad Day”. And needless to say, this wasn’t what the team was envisioning when they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal that saw Isaac Paredes and a draft pick head back down to Tampa.

The 27-year-old had just gotten out of COVID protocol and was preparing for another rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Toledo after having already missed three weeks suffering from a bout of vertigo. And now, he’s headed right back onto the Injured List. This time, his ailment is having suffered strains in his left and right Achilles.

The Tigers have transferred OF Austin Meadows to the 10-day injured list with strains in his left and right achilles. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 28, 2022

The terrible luck for Austin Meadows continues

So far in 2022, Meadows has appeared in just 36 games with the Tigers. Meanwhile, adding insult to injury, Paredes is tearing it up with the Rays, currently boasting a .579 slugging percentage with 10 home runs and 21 RBI, along with a .927 OPS. Oh, and he was also just named the American League player of the week. On the other hand, Meadows has yet to hit a home run with Detroit.

The Tigers are currently in San Fransisco for a short two-game set against the Giants that begins later tonight. At the very least, it will be 10 days before Meadows can once again rejoin the team. And given the fact that he has strains in not one but both of his Achilles tendons, it could very well prove to be much longer than that.

