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Terrion Arnold Case Takes Major Turn

Terrion Arnold case
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Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold’s ongoing legal case has taken another significant turn, with one of his co-defendants reportedly agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

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According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, co-defendant Boakai Hilton pleaded guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Perhaps most importantly for Arnold, Birkett reports that Hilton is required to testify against Arnold as part of his plea agreement.

What Terrion Arnold Is Accused Of

Arnold was arrested earlier this year in connection with an alleged February incident in Tampa involving the kidnapping, assault and robbery of three men. Authorities have alleged the incident occurred after more than $200,000 in cash and property was reported stolen from an Airbnb Arnold had rented, with investigators accusing Arnold and others of helping coordinate retaliation against people they suspected of being responsible for the theft.

Arnold has maintained his innocence. His representatives previously said there was “no credible evidence” connecting him to the allegations and argued that prosecutors were relying on cooperating defendants who could have incentives to implicate others in exchange for reduced punishment.

What Hilton’s Plea Means for the Terrion Arnold Case

That makes Hilton’s reported plea agreement particularly noteworthy, although it would be premature to assume what Hilton will say on the witness stand or what impact his testimony will ultimately have on the case. The key development for now is that a co-defendant who had previously been accused by authorities of helping orchestrate the incident has reportedly pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against Arnold.

The Lions released Arnold earlier this year following his arrest, bringing an abrupt end to the former first-round pick’s time in Detroit. He signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks in August. His criminal case remains unresolved, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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