Lions Want Terrion Arnold to Play With More Freedom in Year 2

Terrion Arnold led the NFL in man coverage snaps last season. Now, the Lions want him to play with more freedom — and start turning breakups into picks.

Terrion Arnold’s rookie season was trial by fire. Now comes the fun part.

As noted by Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, the former first-round pick logged more man coverage snaps than any corner in the NFL last season — and nearly 100 more than any other rookie. He was asked to do the hard stuff: shadow WR1s, hold up without safety help, and live on an island most Sundays.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty damn good.

And the Detroit Lions are betting that it’s about to get even better.

TL;DR

Lions Want Terrion Arnold to Play With More Freedom

Detroit defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend knows what it takes to succeed at corner in this league. And he’s challenging Arnold — his ultra-talented second-year starter — to shift from surviving matchups to swinging them.

“As the season went, you saw some of the pass interferences go down,” Townsend said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “But our next step is, how can we get the ball back to the offense? How can we transition from man to ball, from it not being a PBU to an interception?”

Despite 662 coverage snaps and 303 in man, Arnold ended his rookie year without an interception. That was frustrating, especially for a guy who led the SEC with five picks at Alabama.

But Townsend isn’t worried. Neither is Arnold.

“It was nothing but experience,” Arnold said. “I had to go out there and challenge wide receiver 1’s, and I’m young. So I know, I’ll be the best corner in the league pretty soon.”

Tracking the Ball Is Priority No. 1

For all of Arnold’s physical tools and sticky coverage, tracking and locating the football remains the key to unlocking his next level.

“When I’m in phase, go ahead and look,” Townsend said. “Now he understands, and he can play a little bit more, and have a little bit more freedom to take a chance to go make some plays.”

It’s easier said than done. In man coverage, corners are often turned away from the quarterback. In zone, they get to read the play. That’s why the NFL’s top 10 zone corners last year combined for 17 picks — while the top 10 man corners? Just seven.

“When you play man a lot, your back is turned,” Townsend said. “You’re trying to transition from man to ball, which a lot of times doesn’t go in your favor. But I think for him, it’s just that growth, being patient. They’ll come. And when they come… they’ll come in bunches.”

Opportunity Knocks With Carlton Davis Gone

With Carlton Davis III now in Washington, the CB1 job is up for grabs. D.J. Reed brings seven years of experience and veteran savvy, but Arnold has the size and ceiling to match up with elite WRs.

At 6’0″, he’s got the length and frame to handle guys like A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson, and Chris Olave — all of whom Detroit will see in 2025. And the schedule is no joke. Detroit will face:

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts

Jayden Daniels

Matthew Stafford

Caleb Williams

J.J. McCarthy (twice)

Each of those QBs has dangerous weapons outside. The Lions need Arnold to make the leap — not just into a reliable starter, but a true playmaker.

Key Takeaways

The Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold wasn’t drafted to blend in.

He was drafted to change games.

Now that he’s got a year under his belt and a clearer view of how offenses are attacking him, the Lions want him to take the training wheels off. That means trusting his instincts, picking his spots — and making quarterbacks pay.

“He is trying to be the best player he can be,” Townsend said. “That’s what it takes.”

If he starts hauling in those interceptions in 2025, we might be talking about more than just a CB1.

We might be talking about a Pro Bowler.



Sources: Will Burchfield (97.1 The Ticket), ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.