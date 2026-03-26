Brad Holmes Addresses Terrion Arnold Situation, Sends Clear Message on Lions Planning

The Detroit Lions are keeping a close eye on everything surrounding Terrion Arnold, even if they are not saying much publicly.

During his recent appearance on the Lions Collective podcast, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about Arnold’s off-field situation and how it impacts roster planning moving forward.

Holmes did not dive into specifics, but his message was clear. The Lions are prepared for anything.

Holmes: “You control what you can control”

Holmes took a measured approach when discussing Arnold’s situation, emphasizing awareness without speculation.

“You control what you can control.”

That mindset reflects how Detroit is handling a situation that remains fluid.

Arnold has recently been dealing with legal issues off the field, creating uncertainty about his short-term availability and long-term outlook with the team. While details remain limited publicly, the situation has become something the organization must factor into its offseason planning.

Holmes acknowledged as much without offering specifics.

“You’re aware of everything. That’s probably about the most I can say about that.”

A Front Office That Plans for Every Scenario

If there is one takeaway from Holmes’ comments, it is this. The Lions are not caught off guard.

“There’s not one thing you’re not aware of or don’t think about.”

Holmes described his approach as cautious and thorough, especially when dealing with unknowns.

“Whether it’s something a player is going through off the field or on the field from a medical standpoint, I’m more of a pessimistic planner. I like to prepare myself for that.”

That philosophy matters in situations like Arnold’s, where outcomes can vary widely.

“I’m not saying something is going to turn out the worst, but that’s how I prepare in all situations. I also always hope for the best.”

What It Means for Detroit’s Roster

Arnold, entering his third NFL season in 2026, is expected to play a key role in the Lions’ secondary. His development has been a major part of Detroit’s long-term defensive plans.

But with uncertainty surrounding his situation, the Lions are clearly building contingency plans.

“We look at every single avenue and every single possible outcome and make sure we’re prepared.”

That likely explains Detroit’s continued focus on adding depth and flexibility across the roster this offseason, particularly in the secondary.

Reading Between the Lines

Holmes did not confirm any concerns or outcomes, but he did reveal how seriously the Lions are taking the situation.

There is no panic. There is no overreaction.

There is preparation.

Detroit is operating with full awareness, planning for every possibility, and positioning itself to adjust if needed.

Final Thoughts

Brad Holmes said a lot without saying much.

The Lions are monitoring Terrion Arnold’s situation closely, but more importantly, they are prepared for whatever comes next.

That is what strong front offices do. They do not wait for clarity. They plan for uncertainty.

And right now, that is exactly what Detroit is doing.