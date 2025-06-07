Terrion Arnold Reveals Why He Didn’t Want the Packers to Draft Him

Terrion Arnold was one of the emotional highlights of the 2024 NFL Draft — but not for the reason you might think. When cameras caught the Alabama star wiping away tears, most fans assumed it was the weight of a lifelong dream coming true. But as Arnold himself just revealed, the real reason for the tears? He was terrified of getting picked by the Green Bay Packers.

TL;DR

Terrion Arnold admitted he cried on draft night because he thought he’d get picked by the Packers — and didn’t want to deal with the cold.

He said it wasn’t about the team, but the freezing temperatures and rivalry with the Lions.

The Lions traded up, picked him instead, and Arnold instantly declared, “I’m home.”

His story has only deepened his connection with the Detroit fanbase.

Draft Day Drama — But Not the Kind You Expect

On the New Wave podcast, Arnold admitted that he wasn’t crying out of joy or anxiety — it was pure dread over possibly ending up in Green Bay.

“Bro, I was crying because I thought I was finna go to the Packers,” Arnold said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “I’m like, man, it’s gonna be freezing.”

And while he gave the Packers credit as a team, it was more about the climate — and the rivalry.

“It’s not even that. That’s our division rival, all that. They’ve got great players. I’ve got nothing against them. I just didn’t want to go be in that cold.”

Lions to the Rescue

Thankfully for Arnold, the Lions traded up, snatched him right before Green Bay had the chance, and gave him the warm welcome of a lifetime at the Draft in Detroit.

“When I was doing the little interview and the lady asked, ‘How does it feel to be out here?’ I’m like, ‘I’m home.’ I took the lady’s mic and all,” Arnold recalled.

A Perfect Fit in Detroit

The fit seems natural. Arnold is already beloved by the fanbase and has embraced the opportunity with swagger and gratitude. After the crowd at the draft chanted his name, he knew he made it to the right place.

“When you just hear the crowd and they were chanting my name, I’m like, ‘Yeah man, I owe it to them.’”

The Bottom Line

Terrion Arnold didn’t want to be a Packer — and Detroit fans are ecstatic about that. With swagger, honesty, and just enough petty to make it fun, Arnold is ready to be a foundational piece in the Lions’ secondary. And no, he won’t be needing a winter coat anytime soon — except for when he heads into Lambeau to shut the Packers down.