Court Order Mentions Lions CB Terrion Arnold in Florida Robbery/Kidnapping Case

A newly released court order in Florida has tied Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold to a criminal investigation involving alleged robberies and a subsequent kidnapping incident, though the Lions defender has not been charged or arrested.

According to a seven-page order from Hillsborough County Circuit Judge J. Logan Murphy, Arnold is connected to the case as an alleged victim of multiple robberies, not as a suspect. The order was issued as part of the state’s request for pretrial detention of Boakai Hilton, one of several defendants accused of orchestrating violent retaliation following thefts from an Airbnb.

What the Court Order Says

As first reported by The Detroit News, the court document outlines a series of events that began after an Airbnb rental where Arnold was staying was reportedly robbed on two separate occasions.

In a police report filed with the Largo Police Department on Feb. 3, Arnold reported the theft of:

Firearms

High-end bags and jewelry

A cellphone

Approximately $100,000 in cash

The court order states that the alleged kidnapping and armed robbery that followed were directly connected to efforts by Arnold and others to recover the stolen property.

According to Judge Murphy’s order, the defendants believed that individuals connected to Arnold’s private driver, Yan Lopez, were responsible for the thefts. Arnold allegedly suspected Lopez and another individual, Daniel Tenesacca, of being involved.

Alleged Retaliation Plot

The court document alleges that a plan was devised to lure Lopez and Tenesacca back to the Airbnb under false pretenses.

The order names Adrianna Del Valle, described in the document as Arnold’s girlfriend, and Jasmine Randazzo as participants in the alleged scheme. The judge wrote that Del Valle promised Randazzo compensation from Arnold in exchange for helping lure the suspected individuals back to the rental property.

Once Lopez, Tenesacca, and Soljah Anderson arrived at the location, the court order alleges they were assaulted by defendants Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

Judge Murphy detailed the severity of the alleged attack in the order:

“There, one of the defendants stuck the barrel of his firearm into Lopez’s mouth, demanding he return the stolen property and Arnold’s phone. Before the victims left, the co-defendants took their phones and wallets.”

The order states the alleged violence was intended to force admissions related to the Airbnb thefts—admissions the victims never made.

Arnold Not Charged

Importantly, the court filing does not accuse Arnold of committing any crimes. He is described as a robbery victim and is alleged to have been present during a car ride where the kidnapping was discussed, but he has not been arrested or charged.

To date, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

What This Means Going Forward

At this stage, Arnold’s name appears in court documents solely as part of the broader factual narrative surrounding the alleged crimes. Any further legal exposure would depend on future findings, and no such action has been taken against the Lions cornerback.

The Lions have not publicly commented on the situation as of publication.