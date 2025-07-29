Terrion Arnold Being Evaluated for Injury After Leaving Practice Early

The Detroit Lions may have another concern on their hands in the secondary.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has been steadily turning heads at training camp, is now being evaluated for a hamstring injury after leaving Tuesday’s practice early. It’s the second lower-body injury Arnold has dealt with this camp, he previously suffered a calf strain but returned to practice just a day later.

Terrion Arnold left practice early and is being evaluated for a hamstring injury — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 29, 2025

TLDR

Terrion Arnold left practice Tuesday and is being evaluated for a hamstring injury .

and is being evaluated for a . He previously dealt with a calf strain earlier in camp.

earlier in camp. Arnold has shown major improvement in camp after an inconsistent rookie season.

after an inconsistent rookie season. His status for upcoming preseason action is uncertain.

Why it matters

Arnold is expected to be a key piece of the Lions’ defense in 2025. After an up-and-down rookie season, he’s been flashing real improvement early in camp. That progress could now be put on pause, depending on the severity of this latest setback.

A breakout year on pause?

Arnold, a second-year cornerback, played the second-most defensive snaps of any Lions rookie in 2024. He led all rookies in coverage snaps and finished the season with 60 tackles and 10 pass breakups. He struggled early, particularly with penalties, but came on strong down the stretch.

Coaches had praised his growth this offseason, and fans were hoping 2025 would be the year Arnold took a big leap.

What’s next

The team has not yet released an official timeline or update on the severity of Arnold’s hamstring injury. With the Hall of Fame Game just around the corner, it’s likely he’ll be held out as a precaution either way.

Dan Campbell and his staff have preached depth and resilience, but they’d definitely prefer not to test that depth so early in camp.