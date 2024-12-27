fb
Friday, December 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold Included on Detroit Lions Initial Week 17 Injury Report

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the team has released its initial injury report. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was notably included on the list with an illness, while several other key players are dealing with injuries.

Here is the injury report for the Lions heading into Week 17:

PlayerPositionInjuryThursdayFridaySaturdayGame Status
Terrion ArnoldCBIllnessNP
David MontgomeryRBKneeNP
Graham GlasgowGKneeFP
Kalif RaymondWRFootFP
Jalen Reeves-MaybinLBNeckFP

As indicated in the chart, Arnold did not participate (NP) in practice on Thursday due to an illness, and his status for the game will be updated as the week progresses. Meanwhile, Montgomery, who has been dealing with a knee injury, also did not participate on Thursday.

Stay tuned as the injury report continues to evolve throughout the week leading up to the highly anticipated game against the 49ers.

