Terrion Arnold Included on Detroit Lions Initial Week 17 Injury Report

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, the team has released its initial injury report. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was notably included on the list with an illness, while several other key players are dealing with injuries.

Here is the injury report for the Lions heading into Week 17:

Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Terrion Arnold CB Illness NP David Montgomery RB Knee NP Graham Glasgow G Knee FP Kalif Raymond WR Foot FP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Neck FP

As indicated in the chart, Arnold did not participate (NP) in practice on Thursday due to an illness, and his status for the game will be updated as the week progresses. Meanwhile, Montgomery, who has been dealing with a knee injury, also did not participate on Thursday.

Stay tuned as the injury report continues to evolve throughout the week leading up to the highly anticipated game against the 49ers.